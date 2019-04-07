Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 319,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,812,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 879,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 132,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBIO opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 18th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

