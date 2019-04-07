Halliburton (HAL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,833,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,379 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $208,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,506,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 73,106.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,734,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $272,968,000 after buying an additional 6,725,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,166,419 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $736,285,000 after buying an additional 3,586,694 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 344.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,612,880 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $122,610,000 after buying an additional 3,573,882 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 62.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,644,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $350,360,000 after buying an additional 3,328,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $280,167. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $39.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

