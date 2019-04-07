GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Mastercard by 654.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 42,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Mastercard by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $236.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $168.96 and a 1-year high of $240.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at $10,670,492.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/gyl-financial-synergies-llc-takes-position-in-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.