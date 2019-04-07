Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE GGM opened at $20.60 on Friday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

In other news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 5,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $124,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

