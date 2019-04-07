Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.01.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

GFED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

