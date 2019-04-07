Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (GSH) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE GSH opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 22.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 68.9% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 107,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 44,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

