Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (GSH) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
NYSE GSH opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.05.
Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile
Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.
