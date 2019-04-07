Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of to exceed $3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.Greenbrier Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE GBX opened at $33.01 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

