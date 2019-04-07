Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $194,000 Holdings in Renasant Corp. (RNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Renasant were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 297,791 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 416.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 197,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 113,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth $3,726,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Renasant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $95,978.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNST opened at $34.83 on Friday. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

