Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $137,000 Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 621,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,861 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $12,977,000. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,643,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 73.6% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 165,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 70,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 58.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,568,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after buying an additional 1,316,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CADE opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.47. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $124.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CFO Valerie Toalson acquired 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,955.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 50,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $995,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,761.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,177. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

