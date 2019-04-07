Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Park National Co. (PRK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Park National were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Park National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Park National by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Park National by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the period.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $79.27 and a 12-month high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.91 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 1,100 shares of Park National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.62, for a total value of $107,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-grows-stake-in-park-national-co-prk.html.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.