GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC) shares dropped 13% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65). Approximately 300,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GRC International Group (GRC) Shares Down 13%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/grc-international-group-grc-shares-down-13.html.

About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.