Granite Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 66,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $243.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

