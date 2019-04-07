GoldMint Market Cap Hits $306,290.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $306,290.00 and approximately $906.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00003040 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00353060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.01638264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00247794 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001028 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

