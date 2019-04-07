Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Aroundtown (AT1)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.62 ($10.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €7.24 ($8.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.47. Aroundtown has a one year low of €6.27 ($7.29) and a one year high of €7.92 ($9.20). The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.