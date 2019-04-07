Gold Fields (GFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.10 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Gold Fields stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gold Fields by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

