Godaddy Inc (GDDY) EVP Sells $598,396.50 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $598,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,656.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arne Josefsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Arne Josefsberg sold 39,571 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $2,909,655.63.

On Monday, February 25th, Arne Josefsberg sold 7,267 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $558,468.95.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $2,856,600.00.

GDDY opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.33, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

