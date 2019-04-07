Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,267 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NORW. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of NORW opened at $12.83 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/global-x-msci-norway-etf-norw-shares-sold-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.