Glimpse into Saudi Aramco shows $224 billion in Gain

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has been given ratings before its forthcoming bonds purchase by rating agencies, together with Fitch Ratings saying the company had profits of $224 billion final year.
Fitch gave it its first such rating, a + .
Moody’s Investors Services gave it an A1 evaluation and claims Aramco reported $355.9 billion in revenue and $111.1 billion in net income this past year.
The bureaus’ reports provide a rare glimpse into the oil firm’s finances before Aramco’s intends to issue a multibillion-dollar bond once it purchased a 70 percent stake from Saudi petrochemical company SABIC from the kingdom wealth fund.