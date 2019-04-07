Glimpse into Saudi Aramco shows $224 billion in Gain

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has been given ratings before its forthcoming bonds purchase by rating agencies, together with Fitch Ratings saying the company had profits of $224 billion final year.

Fitch gave it its first such rating, a + .

Moody’s Investors Services gave it an A1 evaluation and claims Aramco reported $355.9 billion in revenue and $111.1 billion in net income this past year.

Moody’s also said Monday the firm had $48.8 billion of money relative to $27 billion of debt at the end of 2018.

The bureaus’ reports provide a rare glimpse into the oil firm’s finances before Aramco’s intends to issue a multibillion-dollar bond once it purchased a 70 percent stake from Saudi petrochemical company SABIC from the kingdom wealth fund.