GigaMedia (GIGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.42

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 12139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

