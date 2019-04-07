George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys 545 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after buying an additional 21,273,995 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 86,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 20,764,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,889,000 after buying an additional 3,319,821 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,013,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,577,000 after buying an additional 3,011,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,263,651,000 after acquiring an additional 246,674 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,207.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,349.78.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.33, for a total value of $10,863,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,388.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,688 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.13, for a total value of $5,973,139.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,079,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,485 shares of company stock worth $17,768,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys 545 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/george-kaiser-family-foundation-buys-545-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.