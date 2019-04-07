Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 89,551 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,122,074.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,726,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,228,270.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 30,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,726,917 shares in the company, valued at $59,842,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,958. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.57 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

