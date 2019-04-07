Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.97 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,785,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,570,000 after buying an additional 15,930,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $25.10 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

