Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.34 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,962,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,179,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,665 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,503,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of HMN stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 169.12%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $134,586.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $499,302 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/geode-capital-management-llc-has-16-34-million-position-in-horace-mann-educators-co-hmn.html.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.