General Finance Co. (GFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for General Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. General Finance reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that General Finance will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Finance.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. General Finance had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on GFN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Finance in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of General Finance stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,750. The company has a market capitalization of $293.10 million, a P/E ratio of 161.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. General Finance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other General Finance news, Director Ronald Valenta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Finance in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in General Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in General Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

