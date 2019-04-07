Gamida Cell (GMDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMDA. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Gamida Cell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported ($14.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in a patients with high-risk blood cancers, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

