GameStop (GME) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GME. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America cut GameStop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

