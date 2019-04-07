GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $124.69. 157,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,575. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.68. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

