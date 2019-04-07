Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (GLU)

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

GLU stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

About Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

