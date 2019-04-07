FY2020 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Boosted by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$172.76 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.21.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$588,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$809,778. Also, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 42,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.96, for a total value of C$599,838.58. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,977 shares of company stock worth $2,000,259.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

