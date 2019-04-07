FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASN) Issued By Beacon Securities

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASN) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendant Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Beacon Securities analyst J. Willoughby expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Ascendant Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.56 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.