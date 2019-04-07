FutCoin (FUTC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One FutCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FutCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FutCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00024263 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00023415 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004972 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002470 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00114778 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About FutCoin

FutCoin (CRYPTO:FUTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2015. The official website for FutCoin is fut-coin.com . FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__

FutCoin Coin Trading

FutCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FutCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FutCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

