Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.42 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00011348 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $17.42 million and $468,835.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00034690 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,852,345 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

