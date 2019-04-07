Funko Inc (FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.05. Funko reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Funko had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.18 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Funko to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, major shareholder Richard L. Mcnally sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $2,713,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,553,567 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Funko by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

FNKO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,773. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. Funko has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

