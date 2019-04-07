Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Frontier Communications were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Frontier Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

FTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTR opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

