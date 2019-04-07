Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.68 ($96.14).

Several brokerages have commented on FME. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.90 ($99.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.65 ($103.08) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €73.68 ($85.67). 780,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €91.74 ($106.67).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

