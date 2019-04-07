Freestone Resources (FSNR) & National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Financial Review

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) and Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National-Oilwell Varco and Freestone Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National-Oilwell Varco 3 14 11 0 2.29 Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus target price of $38.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.71%. Given National-Oilwell Varco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National-Oilwell Varco is more favorable than Freestone Resources.

Risk and Volatility

National-Oilwell Varco has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freestone Resources has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National-Oilwell Varco and Freestone Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National-Oilwell Varco $8.45 billion 1.28 -$31.00 million ($0.08) -352.50 Freestone Resources $1.16 million 2.54 -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Freestone Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National-Oilwell Varco.

Dividends

National-Oilwell Varco pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Freestone Resources does not pay a dividend. National-Oilwell Varco pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National-Oilwell Varco and Freestone Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National-Oilwell Varco -0.37% -0.22% -0.16% Freestone Resources -109.03% N/A -81.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of National-Oilwell Varco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of National-Oilwell Varco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National-Oilwell Varco beats Freestone Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. It also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services; drilling fluids; portable power generation products; drill and wired pipes; drilling optimization and automation services; tubular inspection, repair, and coating services; rope access inspection, instrumentation, and measuring and monitoring services; downhole and fishing tools; steerable technologies; hole openers; and drill bits. The Completion & Production Solutions segment provides equipment and technologies for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowline, and manifolds; well intervention, such as coiled tubing units, coiled tubing, and wireline units, as well as blowout preventers and tools; onshore production comprising fluid processing systems, composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; offshore production that include fluid processing systems, floating production systems, and subsea production technologies; and connectors for conductor pipes. The Rig Technologies segment offers substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; jacking systems; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; mud pumps; blowout preventers; drives and generators; rig instrumentation and control systems; mooring, anchor, and deck handling machinery; and pipelay and construction systems. It also provides spare parts, repair, and rentals, as well as remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field service, and customer training services. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Freestone Resources Company Profile

Freestone Resources, Inc., an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production. It also provides specialized off-the-road (OTR) tire repair services; offers disposal services for OTR tires; sells used OTR tires; and recycles OTR tires. Freestone Resources, Inc. is based in Ennis, Texas.

