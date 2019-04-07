FrankyWillCoin (FRWC) Price Up 48.5% This Week

FrankyWillCoin (CURRENCY:FRWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, FrankyWillCoin has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. One FrankyWillCoin token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FrankyWillCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FrankyWillCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005055 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012467 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00147716 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008553 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003217 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FrankyWillCoin Token Profile

FrankyWillCoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2016.

Buying and Selling FrankyWillCoin

