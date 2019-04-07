Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Trading Up 10.8%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 2,391,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,265,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FET shares. Capital One Financial cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $620.98 million, a PE ratio of 282.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 920.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/forum-energy-technologies-fet-trading-up-10-8.html.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.