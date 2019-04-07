Forterra (FORT) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FORT. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Forterra from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Forterra from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 336.40 ($4.40).

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.16 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.50 ($4.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Forterra’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Katherine Innes Ker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,980 ($3,893.90). Also, insider Vince Niblett bought 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($26,012.15).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.