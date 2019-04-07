FORCE (FOR) Trading 151.3% Higher This Week

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One FORCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, FORCE has traded 151.3% higher against the dollar. FORCE has a total market capitalization of $477,534.00 and $507.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000098 BTC.

FORCE Coin Profile

FORCE (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin . The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

