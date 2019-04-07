Fmr LLC Has $294.07 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841,792 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $294,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.0% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,478 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 221,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,717,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

