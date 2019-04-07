First Merchants Co. (FRME) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,223,000 after acquiring an additional 95,642 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Merchants by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME opened at $38.59 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Merchants Co. (FRME) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/first-merchants-co-frme-holdings-raised-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.