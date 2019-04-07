First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 932,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 539,445 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 765,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $89,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,042 shares of company stock valued at $686,137. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

