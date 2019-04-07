First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

