First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after buying an additional 802,977 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 684,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $22,427,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $10,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 162,564 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $721,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.56 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

GTLS opened at $88.48 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

