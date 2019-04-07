First Hawaiian Bank Has $604,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,197,000 after acquiring an additional 343,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,971,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,008,000 after purchasing an additional 334,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,008,000 after purchasing an additional 334,921 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,991,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $588.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.77 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Shaeff sold 12,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $637,437.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,194.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,940 in the last ninety days. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Hawaiian Bank Has $604,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/first-hawaiian-bank-has-604000-holdings-in-comfort-systems-usa-inc-fix.html.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.