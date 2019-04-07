First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $246,000 in NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,066 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $333,350.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $72.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

