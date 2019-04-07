First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after acquiring an additional 899,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after acquiring an additional 899,080 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $466,913,000 after purchasing an additional 328,478 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $459,958,000 after purchasing an additional 688,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $172.90. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $115,640,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $199,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,428,102 shares of company stock worth $493,442,326 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.91.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

