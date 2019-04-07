First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Macquarie raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

NYSE RY opened at $77.36 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.7704 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-decreases-position-in-royal-bank-of-canada-ry.html.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.