First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $254.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.18 and a 12-month high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

